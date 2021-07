The voter turnout reached 7.53 percent in Tokmak city as of 10.00. The Chairperson of the Territorial Election Commission of the city, Zhyldyz Moldogazieva, told at a briefing.

According to her, a total of 38,100 people are registered in the final voter list. «At least 203 of them have voted outside the polling stations, 2,866 — at the polling stations as of 10.00,» Zhyldyz Moldogazieva said.

Repeat elections of deputies of City Councils are held today in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak cities.