Repeat elections: Voter turnout reaches 5.75 percent for two hours

At least 5.75 percent of citizens have voted in the repeat elections of deputies of City Councils during the first two hours of voting. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

In total, 35,506 people have voted. At the same time, the Central Election Commission has not yet provided data on the number of voted citizens separately for Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak.

At least 26 political parties participate in the repeat elections of deputies of three city councils, which in total have nominated 2,204 candidates. They are running for 121 seats.