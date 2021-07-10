11:39
Kyrgyzstan collects 18.8 billion soms in insurance premiums for six months

At least 18,851.5 billion soms in insurance premiums have been collected in January — June 2021 in Kyrgyzstan. The Chairman of the State Tax Service Ilyaz Imanbetov reported.

According to him, the established plan was over-fulfilled by 3.9 percent, or by 701.5 million soms.

Compared to last year, the amount of insurance premiums collected is 3,129.3 billion soms more.

At the same time, the State Tax Service set a plan to collect deductions to the Social Fund in amount of 38 billion soms for 2021.
