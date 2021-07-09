President signs regulation on simplified acquisition of Kyrgyz citizenship

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the decree on the temporary regulation on simplified procedure for acquisition of citizenship of the Kyrgyz Republic by the ethnic Kyrgyz and stateless persons of Kyrgyz nationality.

In accordance with the Constitution and the law of the Kyrgyz Republic on citizenship of the Kyrgyz Republic, in order to regulate the legal status of the ethnic Kyrgyz, including stateless persons of Kyrgyz nationality, who stay on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, it is decided to approve a temporary regulation on a simplified procedure for obtaining Kyrgyz citizenship by the ethnic Kyrgyz and stateless people of Kyrgyz nationality.

State bodies and local self-government bodies are obliged:

To ensure proper execution of the powers entrusted to them;

To monthly provide information on the implementation of this decree to the Secretariat of the Citizenship Commission of the Presidential Administration.

The regulation is valid until December 31, 2022.