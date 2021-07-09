17:26
Over 3,000 police officers to ensure security in repeat elections

Employees of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek, the Osh Department of Internal Affairs and the Tokmak Department of Internal Affairs are put on combat alert in connection with the upcoming repeat elections to City Councils. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

«An order was issued on measures to ensure public order and security in the preparation and holding of elections of deputies of City Councils in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak. An operational headquarters has been created to effectively fulfill the tasks assigned to law enforcement officers. A comprehensive plan of measures to ensure law and order has been developed. The plan includes organization of work to ensure the rule of law, the rights and freedoms of citizens, protection of polling stations, inventory, safety of transportation and delivery of ballots to polling stations during the preparation and holding of elections of deputies of City Councils in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak,» the press statement says.

The police have formed an information and analytical group to exchange data with the Central Election Commission (CEC).

«According to the information of the CEC, 326 precinct election commissions have been formed. More than 3,000 police officers will be involved in the maintenance of public order during this electoral process. About 1,000 employees will be on duty at the polling stations, as well as voluntary people’s guards will be involved,» the Interior Ministry said.

The ministry reminded that all facts of violations will be registered, and those who committed them will be held accountable in accordance with the current legislation.
