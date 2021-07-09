Large fire breaks out on pasture in Kadamdzhai district

Large fire broke out on a pasture in Kadamdzhai district of Batken region. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

The ministry received information about burning dry grass and juniper on Pushkot pasture in Orozbekov rural area on July 7. Some 110 people were involved in the fire extinguishing — rescuers, foresters and local residents.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, five hectares burnt out. The fire extinguishing was suspended with the onset of night. The rescuers stayed overnight at the scene. Fire extinguishing continues today. No casualties were reported.