27-year-old Kyrgyz border guard killed in border shootout

27-year-old Khusnidin Khozhiev, a border guard of Kyrgyzstan, was killed in the shootout at the border. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Circumstances of his death are being investigated. According to preliminary information, there are dead and wounded from the Tajik side. The head of the Department of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic for Batken region and the heads of power structures are at the scene. Border representatives of the two countries continue to investigate this fact.

The shootout took place between the servicemen of the border departments of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border yesterday at about 17.00.

According to the Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic, the equestrian border guard detachment was suddenly attacked by the border guards of Tajikistan. Shootout occurred between the servicemen.