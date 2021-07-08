Russia denies extradition of Kyrgyzstani Esen Mazhitov to Tajikistan

Russia refused to extradite a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, Esen Mazhitov, to Tajikistan. His relatives told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the decision was made the day before.

The resident of Kok-Tash village in Batken region Esen Mazhitov was detained on April 18 in Nizhny Novgorod (Russia) at the request of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan. According to his relatives, the Tajik authorities opened a criminal case against him over the conflict at the border on May 8, 2020. Esen Mazhitov is accused of participating in the riots.

Esen Mazhitov’s son met with the President Sadyr Japarov on May 10. The head of state promised to help his father.