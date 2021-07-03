11:13
Aliza Soltonbekova: Persons with disabilities continue to face barriers

«Despite various regulatory legal documents and strategies, persons with disabilities continue to face barriers to their participation in society as equal members,» Aliza Soltonbekova, First Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of the Kyrgyz Republic, said during a meeting of the Council of Persons with Disabilities of the Kyrgyz Republic. Press center of the ministry reported.

Participants of the meeting developed recommendations on the status of the Council, observance of the rights of children with disabilities to access to education, work of psychological, medical and pedagogical consultations and special schools, compliance with construction standards when erecting ramps at infrastructure facilities.

Aliza Soltonbekova noted that Kyrgyzstan has ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities two years ago. The main purpose of the document is to create an accessible physical, economic, social, cultural environment, health care system, education, information and communication. The norms of the Convention are aimed at eliminating discrimination on the basis of disability, as well as creation of effective mechanisms to protect the rights of persons with disabilities.

Despite the ongoing work, the current situation and integration processes require adoption of appropriate measures in all spheres of development, including in the system of social protection of persons with disabilities, which will enable persons with disabilities to fully enjoy all human rights and fundamental freedoms.

To date, 196,000 people with disabilities live in the republic, more than 32,000 of them are children under 18.

During the meeting, its participants proposed to suspend psychological, medical and pedagogical consultations and develop inclusive education, since children with disabilities practically do not have access to education.
