09:42
Heat wave forecast in Kyrgyzstan on July 4-8

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan issued a weather alert. According to the message, abnormally hot weather is expected in Kyrgyzstan from July 4 to July 8.

According to weather forecasters, on July 7-8, the air temperature is expected to rise to + 39-41 degrees Celsius in Chui, Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions, to up to + 37-39 degrees — in Talas region.

Medical workers remind Kyrgyzstanis: on hot days, limit physical activity as much as possible, drink more water, wear hats and apply sunscreen.

June 7, 2021 was the hottest in the history of meteorological observations in Bishkek. The data were published on Weather and Climate website. On this day, the maximum air temperature in the capital of Kyrgyzstan reached +36.7 degrees. This is seven degrees above normal.
