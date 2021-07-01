17:52
Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan receives new heavy equipment

Ceremony of handing over more than 80 units of heavy equipment, which the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan received within the framework of the Asian Development Bank project, took place on the Old Square in Bishkek today. Press service of the ministry reported.

«At least 28 excavators, 8 loaders, 7 bulldozers, 2 motor graders, 8 loader cranes, 4 cranes, 10 dump trucks, 2 auto repair shops, 4 tank trucks, as well as a tractor with eight low loaders capable of carrying 40 tonnes of cargo, two passenger minibuses and 2 cars have been handed over,» the ministry said.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations notes that such a large amount of heavy equipment was handed over to them for the first time. The new equipment will significantly contribute to improving the quality and efficiency of the ministry’s work, raising the material and technical base of the Ministry of Emergencies to a new level.

The equipment will be distributed among regional departments throughout the country and will be used to prevent emergencies, natural and man-made disasters.
