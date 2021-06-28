16:25
Sadyr Japarov invites Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov invited the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the head of state reported.

At a meeting in an expanded format, the leaders of the two countries discussed topical issues of Kyrgyz-Turkmen bilateral cooperation, interaction in trade, economic, fuel and energy, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.

«There are new promising opportunities between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan in the spheres of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation,» the President Sadyr Japarov said today during bilateral talks with the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

According to him, there is also complete mutual understanding and similarity of positions between the countries on a number of topical international and regional issues. The President of Kyrgyzstan named issues of peace, security, the fight against new challenges and threats among them.

As Sadyr Japarov stressed, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan are close friends, strategic partners and brotherly countries.

«Kyrgyz-Turkmen cooperation is developing dynamically. There are no political contradictions between our countries. Kyrgyzstan sincerely rejoices at the successes and achievements of Turkmenistan. In recent years, friendly and fraternal relations between our countries, based on centuries-old history, common traditions, language and cultural and spiritual heritage, have reached a new level of long-term strategic cooperation. The bilateral legal framework, which includes documents in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, is progressively building up,» the President of the Kyrgyz Republic noted.

Sadyr Japarov once again assured that Kyrgyzstan remains fully committed to the course aimed at deepening and expanding bilateral relations with Turkmenistan, expressing readiness to make maximum efforts to further strengthen and unleash the existing great potential of bilateral partnership. According to the President, the two countries have significant potential in the areas of trade, energy, transport and agriculture.

The head of state expressed hope for wide participation of Turkmen business in investment projects in Kyrgyzstan, which has all the necessary conditions and opportunities for this. He noted that one of the promising areas of cooperation is interaction in the field of tourism. Light industry has great potential.

Sadyr Japarov believes that it is possible to combine the quality of Turkmen textiles with the capabilities of the Kyrgyz garment industry.

«Our two fraternal peoples have deep historical and spiritual roots, the similarity of languages ​​and cultural traditions. Their preservation, as well as the further deepening of Kyrgyz-Turkmen humanitarian ties, is of utmost importance. Taking into account that the spiritual rapprochement of the two peoples contributes to strengthening of the traditions of friendship and good neighborliness between the Kyrgyz and Turkmen peoples, I would like to propose to hold mutual Days of Culture as the situation related to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic improves,» the head of state said.
