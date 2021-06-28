Water volume in Toktogul reservoir exceeds 11 billion cubic meters

As of June 28, the volume of water in Toktogul water reservoir amounted to 11,006 billion cubic meters. Electric Stations OJSC reported.

At the same time, the inflow remains low for this time of year. To date, it is 590 cubic meters per second.

«This is the height of the growing season, and the snow masses should have been actively melting. But the third consecutive winter with little snow in the upper reaches of Naryn river is making itself felt. We call on the people of Kyrgyzstan to save energy,» the company said.