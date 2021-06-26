10:56
Participants of October events demand to grant them special status

Members of Kyrgyz Umutu Public Association held a rally in Bishkek.

The protesters demanded to grant them a special status. In addition, according to the protesters, ex-President Sooronbai Jeenbekov should be held accountable for the coronavirus pandemic.

Posters of the protesters said: «Soke, return the money of the people stolen during the pandemic!»

The rally took place on the territory of Leninsky, Sverdlovsky and Oktyabrsky districts of the capital.

It was already not the first protest staged by participants of the October events.
