The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted a report of the National Bank on the results of work for 2020. The decision was made at its meeting.

At least 84 deputies voted for, 1 — against.

Earlier, a deputy Samat Ibraev urged his colleagues not to approve the report of the National Bank and to express a vote of no confidence in the head of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic Tolkunbek Abdygulov.