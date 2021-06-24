SCO Security Council Secretaries discuss countering terrorism in Dushanbe

The Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Marat Imankulov took part in the 16th meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Dushanbe (Tajikistan). Press service of the Presidential Executive Office reported.

Secretaries of the Security Councils of India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan attended the event. They exchanged views on the security and stability in the SCO space, on the further development of cooperation between the SCO member states in countering terrorism, separatism and extremism. The agenda also included issues on countering the illicit drugs and weapons trafficking, cross-border organized crime, as well as ensuring international information security.

«Issues of ensuring security and stability in the SCO space were considered. Within the framework of the meeting, bilateral meetings were also held with the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the SCO member states,» the statement says.