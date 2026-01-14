Commercial space sales at new Osh market to begin in late January

Sales of commercial space in the new Osh market complex, currently under construction, are scheduled to begin in late January 2026. The press service of the Presidential Affairs Department informed 24.kg news agency.

Construction work is actively underway at the market, with the monolithic phase nearly completed. According to estimates by those responsible for the construction, one of the region’s largest retail facilities could open as early as in the summer of 2026.

The total area of ​​the market is 155,000 square meters, of which 20,000 are allocated for warehouse space and 50,000 for retail space. The project also includes a green market with a canopy and underground parking for 500 vehicles.

Entrepreneurs are asked to prepare for their move in advance.

The project is being implemented at the direction of the president and is aimed at creating a modern retail infrastructure. The new indoor market is designed to replace street trading and provide entrepreneurs with comfortable and safe working conditions that comply with sanitary standards.