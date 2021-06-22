15:09
English

State-owned enterprises of Emergencies Ministry on verge of bankruptcy

Northern Center for Emergency Response state-owned enterprise is on the verge of bankruptcy. It owes 88 million soms. Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Boobek Azhikeev announced at a press conference in Bishkek.

«The situation is not better at Aviation Enterprise. Its debt is 66 million soms. As you know, the situation with equipment and machinery is difficult. There are only a few vehicles that we don’t know where to send — to the north or south,» he said.

The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that most of the firefighting equipment has not been updated since 1999.
