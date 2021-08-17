17:11
94 state-owned enterprises operate in Kyrgyzstan to date

As of today, the number of state enterprises has been reduced from 104 to 94, Chairman of the State Property Management Fund of Kyrgyzstan Mirlan Bakirov said at a press conference.

According to him, the procedure of optimization of state-owned companies is underway. Some of them are merged and enlarged.

«For example, the Ministry of Agriculture currently has 24 state-owned enterprises. We will enlarge them. Work is underway in this direction, a special working commission has been created,» the head of the state fund told.
