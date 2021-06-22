13:35
Murdered 16-year-old schoolgirl found in Kemin district

A suspect in the murder of a 16-year-old schoolgirl was detained in Kemin district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reports.

«The police of Kemin district received a message on June 21 at 17.15 about corpse of a girl found with signs of violent death in one of the forest areas. After a while, the mother of the killed girl turned to the police with a statement about disappearance of her daughter. She told that the girl went to school to get her certificate at 8.30. At 10.59, she called from a neighbor’s phone and said that she would return home after irrigation works on their land plot, but she never returned,» the police informed.

A 42-year-old previously repeatedly convicted local resident was detained on suspicion of murder. According to the investigation, the suspect asked the girl for a phone to call. After it he began to molest the schoolgirl, she tried to resist and the man strangled her. The suspect took a car from his neighbor, transported the body of the murdered girl to the forest area and threw it away.

The detainee was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Department of Internal Affairs of Kemin district. All necessary examinations have been scheduled. Pre-trial proceedings are ongoing.
