13:34
USD 84.52
EUR 100.51
RUB 1.15
English

931 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 116,546 in total

At least 931 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, 435 people got infected in Bishkek, 147 — in Osh city, 129 — in Chui region, 93 — in Osh region, 4 — in Talas region, 5 — in Naryn region, 27 — Issyk-Kul region, 50 — in Jalal-Abad region and 41 — in Batken region.

The spread rate (reproductive number Rt) is 1.4 — that is how many people one patient can infect. Figure above one indicates that there is an increase in the incidence.

In total, 116,546 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/198459/
views: 169
Print
Related
7,609 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 801 - in serious condition
42 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Eight patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
The Lancet: Worst-case COVID-19 mortality expected in Kyrgyzstan
Alymkadyr Beishenaliev: Health Ministry will prevent recurrence of "black July"
Third wave of COVID-19: Many young people in serious condition hospitalized
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 178.4 million people globally
Third wave of COVID-19: Public transport disinfection stepped up in Bishkek
COVID-19: Number of calls to Bishkek ambulance service grows by 10 percent
29 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Third wave of COVID-19: Reserve medical teams formed in Bishkek Third wave of COVID-19: Reserve medical teams formed in Bishkek
Third wave of COVID-19: Organizations are advised switch to remote work mode Third wave of COVID-19: Organizations are advised switch to remote work mode
Third wave of COVID-19: Bishkek City Hall prepares day hospitals for opening Third wave of COVID-19: Bishkek City Hall prepares day hospitals for opening
Deputy Prime Minister asks Great Britain for vaccine against coronavirus Deputy Prime Minister asks Great Britain for vaccine against coronavirus
22 June, Tuesday
13:21
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov remanded in custody Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov remanded in custody
13:13
Murdered 16-year-old schoolgirl found in Kemin district
12:41
7,609 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 801 - in serious condition
12:36
42 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
12:29
Eight patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours