The Lancet: Worst-case COVID-19 mortality expected in Kyrgyzstan

The worst-case mortality from COVID-19 is expected in Kyrgyzstan. Study conducted by a group of scientists, published in The Lancet journal, says.

The researchers noted that epidemiology, not geopolitics, should drive COVID-19 vaccine donations. They remind that the COVAX mechanism has been criticized for its population-based distribution pattern, they are not sending much of early vaccine supplies to places most at risk of high COVID-19 death rates.

The experts used data on the supply of vaccines against COVID-19 to each country, information from a meta-analysis of the effectiveness of vaccines against strains of SARS-CoV-2, the level of public mistrust of vaccines specific to each state, the increased infectivity of the variants dominant in these countries and their ability to break through the immune system.

The group of researchers modeled the death rate from COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the countries of the world from June 1 to August 31, 2021. It is the highest in Kyrgyzstan.

The third wave of coronavirus infection is registered in Kyrgyzstan. The figures have reached the statistics of «black July» 2020. Experts predict a sharp increase in the incidence — up to 1,500 patients a day in the next two weeks.
