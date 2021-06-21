Sadyr Japarov urges EBRD to intensify implementation of projects in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Regional Director for Central Asia Neil McKain. Press service of the head of state reported.

The President congratulated Neil McKain on the recent 30th anniversary of the bank and noted that EBRD is a reliable strategic partner for Kyrgyzstan. The bank provides significant support in the implementation of projects in all key areas of development in the country.

Sadyr Japarov stressed that he intends to make every effort to activate new EBRD projects and increase the volume of cooperation.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan remains committed to the democratic path of development, intending to further strengthen the institutions of the rule of law and protection of human rights.

«Special attention will be paid to creation of favorable conditions for foreign investors in Kyrgyzstan. We understand the role and importance of foreign investments in development of the state, therefore, since my election as president, I have been committed to supporting investors in every possible way,» the head of state said.

He called on Neil McKain to activate and mobilize investment resources for implementation of infrastructure projects in priority sectors for Kyrgyzstan — energy, mining and light industry, digitalization, agriculture, tourism.

In turn, Neil McKain conveyed greetings from EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso to the head of state and noted that the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development remains a reliable partner of Kyrgyzstan.

Since independence of the republic, the EBRD has invested more than $ 1 billion in both grants and loans.

In his opinion, this amount is large, but insufficient. The EBRD has been involved in many sectors of the domestic economy, from tourism to the banking sector, as well as projects to improve water supply systems.

Neil McKain stressed that the EBRD has always supported reforms, especially aimed at improving the investment climate, and expressed readiness to continue active cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.