Third wave of COVID-19: Public transport disinfection stepped up in Bishkek

Disinfection has been stepped up in public transport in Bishkek in connection with deterioration of the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the capital. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

With the support of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, employees of the City Transport Department, the Bishkek Trolleybus Department and Bus Fleet continue to intensively disinfect minibuses, buses and trolleybuses.

Buses and trolleybuses are thoroughly sanitized and disinfected at each end stop daily: handrails, seat handles, steering wheel, panels and entrance doors are treated with 1% chloramine solution.

The City Hall noted that drivers undergo a medical examination every day, they do not serve the routes with fever and symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections.

The City Hall strongly recommends passengers to wear masks when traveling in public transport, use antibacterial wipes after touching handrails, coins and paper bills, and wash hands with soap and water.