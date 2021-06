Kyrgyzstani Gulshanoi Satarova won the Almaty International Half Marathon the day before. Event’s website says.

She covered the distance of 21.1 kilometers for 1 hour 20 minutes 35 seconds.

About 3,000 people took part in the marathon, including three Kyrgyz women.

The winners (three women and three men) shared the prize fund of 1,800,000 tenge (about 350,000 soms).