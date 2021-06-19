Third wave of COVID-19: Reserve medical teams formed in Bishkek

Reserve medical teams are being formed in Bishkek. The Deputy Director of the Bishkek Center for Emergency Medicine posted on Twitter.

According to him, the situation is tense, but the doctors are coping. At least 38-40 brigades and eight operators are working. «There are few places in hospitals, but there are,» Egor Borisov told.

He added that good communication with hospitals has been established.

At least 870 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 were registered for the last 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Such a number of cases was registered during the first wave — in July last year.