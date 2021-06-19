10:25
Delivery of new buses from Uzbekistan discussed at Bishkek City Hall

Acting Mayor of Bishkek Baktybek Kudaibergenov met with the Deputy Chairman of the Board for Investment and Development of Uzavtosanoat JSC Jahongir Tillaev and the General Director of the Samarkand Automobile Plant Ulmas Yuldashev. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

The Uzbek side announced that the first batch of eco-friendly buses of the Japanese ISUZU brand made in Uzbekistan will arrive in Bishkek by July 1, 2021. They added that it is also planned to build a bus service center in the capital.

Baktybek Kudaibergenov thanked the guests for the visit and noted the importance of the supply of environment-oriented public transport for the capital.
