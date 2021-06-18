13:05
653 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 113,430 in total

At least 653 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to it, 269 people got infected in Bishkek, 73 — in Osh city, 116— in Chui region, 74 — in Osh region, 5 — in Talas region, 15 — Issyk-Kul region, 69 — in Jalal-Abad region, 32 — in Batken region.

The spread rate (reproductive number Rt) is 1.4 — that is, how many people one patient can infect. Figure above one indicates that there is an increase in the incidence.

In total, 113,430 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
