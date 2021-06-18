COVID-19: Who can get vaccinated with Sputnik V in Kyrgyzstan

Persons over 60 years old, people with chronic diseases, as well as medical workers will be vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which has arrived in Kyrgyzstan the day before. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis informed 24.kg news agency.

At least 80,000 doses of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus were delivered to Kyrgyzstan. About 25,000 doses were allocated for Bishkek.

About 150,000 doses of Sinopharm are expected by June 20. AstraZeneca supplies have been postponed to July.

Some 91,022 people have been vaccinated with the first dose, 62,800 — with the second as of June 16.

The Ministry of Health and Social Development planned to vaccinate about a million Kyrgyzstanis against COVID-19 by September 1.