11:33
USD 84.64
EUR 101.15
RUB 1.17
English

COVID-19: Who can get vaccinated with Sputnik V in Kyrgyzstan

Persons over 60 years old, people with chronic diseases, as well as medical workers will be vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which has arrived in Kyrgyzstan the day before. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis informed 24.kg news agency.

At least 80,000 doses of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus were delivered to Kyrgyzstan. About 25,000 doses were allocated for Bishkek.

About 150,000 doses of Sinopharm are expected by June 20. AstraZeneca supplies have been postponed to July.

Some 91,022 people have been vaccinated with the first dose, 62,800 — with the second as of June 16.

The Ministry of Health and Social Development planned to vaccinate about a million Kyrgyzstanis against COVID-19 by September 1.
link: https://24.kg/english/198113/
views: 107
Print
Related
Third wave of COVID-19: 25,000 doses of Sputnik V to be allocated for Bishkek
80,000 doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Another batch of Sputnik V vaccine to arrive in Kyrgyzstan today
COVID-19: Shopping centers in Bishkek ready to assist in vaccination
Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered by June 20
COVID-19: No cases of death after vaccination registered in Kyrgyzstan
World Bank allocates $ 20 million to Kyrgyzstan for vaccination against COVID-19
COVID-19: Ministry of Health approves form of vaccination certificate
Russia to vaccinate labor migrants against coronavirus
Kazakhstan stops talks on purchasing AstraZeneca vaccine
Popular
Two foreigners detained for illegal stay in border area of Kyrgyzstan Two foreigners detained for illegal stay in border area of Kyrgyzstan
Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered by June 20 Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered by June 20
Kyrgyzstanis hold rally against Centerra in New York city Kyrgyzstanis hold rally against Centerra in New York city
Centerra Gold: Kyrgyz government’s seizure of Kumtor based on false allegations Centerra Gold: Kyrgyz government’s seizure of Kumtor based on false allegations
18 June, Friday
11:13
Rally in support of Asylbek Jeenbekov held near Bishkek City Court Rally in support of Asylbek Jeenbekov held near Bishkek...
10:59
COVID-19: Who can get vaccinated with Sputnik V in Kyrgyzstan
10:46
Deputy Speaker tells about employment of women in Kyrgyzstan
10:32
Bishkek - Kara-Balta road: Works 72 percent completed
10:15
Women's national football team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Iran at CAFA U-20
17 June, Thursday
18:14
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Xi Jinping on 100th anniversary of Communist Party