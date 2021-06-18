10:02
USD 84.64
EUR 101.15
RUB 1.17
English

Third wave of COVID-19: 25,000 doses of Sputnik V to be allocated for Bishkek

At least 25,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine, which arrived in the country yesterday, will be allocated for Bishkek. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«They will be distributed among the vaccination centers of the capital, the rest will be sent to the regions of the country in the near future,» the ministry noted.

The second batch of the Russian vaccine — 80,000 doses — has arrived in Kyrgyzstan yesterday. They will be enough to vaccinate 40,000 people. Funds for the purchase of the vaccine were allocated from the republican budget. Two components of the vaccine cost $20.

About 150,000 doses of Sinopharm are expected by June 20. AstraZeneca supplies have been postponed to July.
link: https://24.kg/english/198083/
views: 90
Print
Related
80,000 doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Another batch of Sputnik V vaccine to arrive in Kyrgyzstan today
COVID-19: Shopping centers in Bishkek ready to assist in vaccination
Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered by June 20
COVID-19: No cases of death after vaccination registered in Kyrgyzstan
World Bank allocates $ 20 million to Kyrgyzstan for vaccination against COVID-19
COVID-19: Ministry of Health approves form of vaccination certificate
Russia to vaccinate labor migrants against coronavirus
Kazakhstan stops talks on purchasing AstraZeneca vaccine
COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan asks Kazakhstan to help with vaccine
Popular
Two foreigners detained for illegal stay in border area of Kyrgyzstan Two foreigners detained for illegal stay in border area of Kyrgyzstan
Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered by June 20 Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered by June 20
Kyrgyzstanis hold rally against Centerra in New York city Kyrgyzstanis hold rally against Centerra in New York city
Centerra Gold: Kyrgyz government’s seizure of Kumtor based on false allegations Centerra Gold: Kyrgyz government’s seizure of Kumtor based on false allegations
18 June, Friday
09:43
Kyrgyzstan develops plan to counter hurricanes, dust and sand storms Kyrgyzstan develops plan to counter hurricanes, dust a...
09:32
Third wave of COVID-19: 25,000 doses of Sputnik V to be allocated for Bishkek
09:24
Businessman Genrikh Balyan placed under house arrest
17 June, Thursday
18:14
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Xi Jinping on 100th anniversary of Communist Party
17:45
Draft law on financial reporting by NGOs adopted in third reading
17:28
80,000 doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan
17:17
Helicopter crash: Military Prosecutor's Office opens criminal case
16:56
Kumtor case: Two former deputies released from remand prison of SCNS