Third wave of COVID-19: 25,000 doses of Sputnik V to be allocated for Bishkek

At least 25,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine, which arrived in the country yesterday, will be allocated for Bishkek. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«They will be distributed among the vaccination centers of the capital, the rest will be sent to the regions of the country in the near future,» the ministry noted.

The second batch of the Russian vaccine — 80,000 doses — has arrived in Kyrgyzstan yesterday. They will be enough to vaccinate 40,000 people. Funds for the purchase of the vaccine were allocated from the republican budget. Two components of the vaccine cost $20.

About 150,000 doses of Sinopharm are expected by June 20. AstraZeneca supplies have been postponed to July.