80,000 doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan

At least 80,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine have been delivered to Kyrgyzstan today. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reports.

According to its head Gulbara Ishenapysova, the vaccine was purchased within the framework of an intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

«Funds for the purchase of the vaccine were allocated from the republican budget. The cost of the two components of the vaccine is $ 20,» she said.

The vaccine will be delivered to all regions of the republic, first of all to Bishkek and Chui region.

At least 150,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine are expected by June 20. AstraZeneca supplies have been postponed to July.

As of June 16, at least 91,022 people have been vaccinated with the first dose, 62,800 — with the second in the republic.

The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan planned to vaccinate about a million Kyrgyzstanis against COVID-19 by September 1. But judging by the vaccination rate, this is unlikely to happen.

The first batch of Sputnik V vaccine in the amount of 20,000 doses was delivered to Kyrgyzstan on April 22. Other 20,000 doses of the second component of the vaccine were delivered on May 10.
