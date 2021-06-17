Sadyr Japarov congratulates Xi Jinping on 100th anniversary of Communist Party

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov congratulated Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and the Chinese people on the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Communist Party of China. Press service of the head of state reported.

In his congratulatory message, the President noted that since its founding in 1921, the Chinese Communist Party has always supported the Chinese people for the sake of more prosperous and harmonious future for all. The People’s Republic of China was established and the Chinese nation began to develop.

«Under the successful leadership of the Communist Party, the PRC was able to successfully pursue a policy of reforms, achieve rapid social economic development, and raise the standard of living of people and its prestige in the world. Today, China has become the second largest economy in the world, setting an example of development for other countries. Under your wise leadership, China has fully achieved its first 100-year goal. The fight against poverty has been completed, society with a decent standard of living has been created,» Sadyr Japarov stressed.

At the same time, he noted that since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the Chinese Communist Party, putting the health of its people first, has been taking timely and active measures against the spread of the disease. China was one of the first in the world to defeat the coronavirus and restore the economy.

«Kyrgyzstan is very happy that China has achieved great progress. We also hope that under the leadership of the Communist Party, the Chinese people will fulfill their dreams. Since its creation, the Chinese Communist Party has been pursuing an independent and benevolent diplomatic policy, and has been promoting global development and peace. At the same time, the Chinese Communist Party plays an enormous role in advancing the progressive cause of humanity. The concept of the «Community of the common destiny of mankind», proposed by you, is of great historical importance, it showed the direction of development and progress of mankind, has received wide recognition and approval of the world community,» the congratulatory message says.

Sadyr Japarov once again stressed that Kyrgyzstan and China are close neighbors, friends and strategic partners. Relations between the two countries are developing rapidly. Starting next year, Kyrgyzstan will take an active part in the One Belt, One Road project.

Kyrgyzstan and China have implemented many effective projects.

«During a telephone conversation with you in February this year, we exchanged views on deepening relations between the two countries and mutually beneficial cooperation. For many years, China has been helping Kyrgyzstan to develop its economy, improve people’s living standards, fight pandemics and in other areas. The government and people of Kyrgyzstan will not forget the deep friendship between the government and the people of China. Kyrgyzstan has always considered China as its stable partner. Together with you, I support the continuation of cooperation based on the principles of good-neighborliness, friendship, bilateral strategic partnership in order to achieve new success,» Sadyr Japarov said.