Third wave of COVID-19: All Bishkek districts included in red zone

All districts of Bishkek city are included in the red zone due to the epidemiological situation. Ainagul Ryskulbekova, Deputy Chief Physician of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of the capital, told at a press conference.

«Only two districts of the city were in the red zone in terms of the risk of infection at the beginning of April. There are all four now. So, 141 cases of infection were registered over the past day in Leninsky district, in Pervomaisky — 65, in Oktyabrsky — 71, in Sverdlovsky — 50. According to statistics, 60 percent of cases are registered in people from 30 to 64 years old,» she said.

The specialist noted that 16,857 people have been infected with coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the capital of Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of the year.

Earlier, the city authorities decided from June 17 to limit the working hours of entertainment establishments (nightclubs, restaurants, catering points, cafes, karaoke, bars), including those located in shopping and entertainment centers, from 23.00 to 7.00.

The City Hall noted that the regime for provision of food delivery and take-away services will not change until the epidemiological situation improves.