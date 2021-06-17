11:05
COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Bishkek

Restrictions are imposed in Bishkek city due to high incidence of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

The decision was made at a meeting of the city emergency anti-epidemic and anti-epizootic commission.

«The members of the commission discussed the epidemiological situation and the measures taken to prevent the further spread of coronavirus infection in Bishkek,» the City Hall said.

It was decided to limit the working hours of entertainment establishments (nightclubs, restaurants, catering outlets, cafes, karaoke, bars), including those located in shopping and entertainment centers, from 23.00 to 07.00 from June 17.

The City Hall noted that the regime for the provision of food delivery and take-away services does not change until the epidemiological situation improves.

The heads of the districts, the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of Bishkek, the Sanitary and Ecological Inspection, the City Transport Department were instructed to regularly conduct joint raiding events to ensure compliance with temporary sanitary and epidemiological rules and regulations by business entities.
link: https://24.kg/english/197941/
