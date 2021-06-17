National Bank of Kyrgyzstan transfers 7.6 billion soms to budget in 2020

At least 90 percent of the National Bank’s profit of 7.6 billion soms was transferred to the state budget of Kyrgyzstan in 2020. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The last year the profit of the National Bank amounted to 8.5 billion soms. This is 3.3 times more than the profit of 2019 (2.5 billion soms). At the same time, 12.3 billion soms were allocated to support lending to the economy in 2020.

«In the context of the economic crisis last year, the activities of the National Bank were aimed at maintaining macroeconomic stability and the stability of the country’s financial and payment systems,» the central bank stressed.