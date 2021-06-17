11:05
USD 84.58
EUR 102.58
RUB 1.17
English

National Bank of Kyrgyzstan transfers 7.6 billion soms to budget in 2020

At least 90 percent of the National Bank’s profit of 7.6 billion soms was transferred to the state budget of Kyrgyzstan in 2020. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The last year the profit of the National Bank amounted to 8.5 billion soms. This is 3.3 times more than the profit of 2019 (2.5 billion soms). At the same time, 12.3 billion soms were allocated to support lending to the economy in 2020.

«In the context of the economic crisis last year, the activities of the National Bank were aimed at maintaining macroeconomic stability and the stability of the country’s financial and payment systems,» the central bank stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/197936/
views: 138
Print
Related
27 million soms spent on maintenance of members of Board of National Bank
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 6.5 percent
Annual inflation rate reaches 10.7 percent in May 2021
National Bank comments on purchase of gold from Kumtor
National Bank conducts largest intervention since beginning of 2021
Possible increase in tariffs to make additional contribution to inflation
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan raises discount rate to 6.5 percent
National Bank sells $ 208.2 million in foreign exchange market in 2021
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts first intervention in March
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan predicts economic growth of 6.2 percent in 2021
Popular
Valerian Sibille doesn't like Kyrgyz language, but wants to return to Kyrgyzstan Valerian Sibille doesn't like Kyrgyz language, but wants to return to Kyrgyzstan
Two foreigners detained for illegal stay in border area of Kyrgyzstan Two foreigners detained for illegal stay in border area of Kyrgyzstan
Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered by June 20 Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered by June 20
Kyrgyzstanis hold rally against Centerra in New York city Kyrgyzstanis hold rally against Centerra in New York city
17 June, Thursday
10:58
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 176.9 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 176.9 mill...
10:23
35 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:18
5,881 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 696 - in serious condition
10:13
Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:10
787 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 112,777 in total
16 June, Wednesday
18:21
Regular flight Bishkek - Kuwait – Bishkek to be opened