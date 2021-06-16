15:17
Border conflict: Houses for victims built at expense of Turkey

At least 136 houses were damaged during the incident at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Some 100 of them will be built at the expense of the government of Turkey. Deputy Shailoobek Atazov announced at a parliamentary session.

According to him, other 20 houses will be built by Ikhlas company.

A Cabinet spokesman did not confirm this information. According to him, in addition to restoration of houses damaged during the incident, private companies are building 36 more houses.

«These houses are in Batken, walls are already being erected there. They are being built by Ikhlas, Emakom, MSA. Within the framework of the bilateral agreement, the Turkish side will build 136 more houses. Government will build eight more houses,» the representative of the Cabinet said.
link: https://24.kg/english/197863/
views: 124
