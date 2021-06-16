12:08
USD 84.55
EUR 102.57
RUB 1.18
English

Women's national football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Afghanistan at CAFA U-20

The women’s national football team of Kyrgyzstan under 20 years old defeated the team of Afghanistan at the CAFA Women’s Championship, which takes place from June 9 to June 18 in Dushanbe (Tajikistan). The Central Asian Football Association reported on Instagram.

The football match ended with a score 3: 0.

The girls lost the first match with Uzbekistan with a score 1: 3, and then defeated Tajikistan — 3: 0.

In total, five countries take part in CAFA 2021 tournament: Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

Prior to this match, the Kyrgyz national team took the third place in the standings.
link: https://24.kg/english/197805/
views: 176
Print
Related
National football team of Kyrgyzstan not to get to World Cup
Women's national football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Tajikistan at CAFA U-20
Ulan Alymkanov appointed Director of Alai Football Club
National football team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Mongolia
Striker of Alga Tosin Aleriwa about football, plov and stupid people
National football team of Kyrgyzstan moves one line down in FIFA ranking
Supreme Court mitigates sentence for citizen of Afghanistan Kamran Shenwari
Documentary about best football player of Kyrgyzstan filmed in Kazakhstan
Premier League football players launch campaign against violence
National football team of Kyrgyzstan moves two lines down in FIFA ranking
Popular
COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation
Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek
Illegal activity of mining farm suppressed in Osh region Illegal activity of mining farm suppressed in Osh region
619 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 109,812 in total 619 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 109,812 in total
16 June, Wednesday
11:51
Two miners killed in mine collapse in Suzak district Two miners killed in mine collapse in Suzak district
11:26
National football team of Kyrgyzstan not to get to World Cup
11:07
People ready to block government thoroughfare due to lack of irrigation water
10:32
Women's national football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Afghanistan at CAFA U-20
10:25
Businessman Genrikh Balyan detained in Bishkek