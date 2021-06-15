Women's national football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Tajikistan at CAFA U-20

The women’s national football team of Kyrgyzstan under 20 years old defeated the team of Tajikistan at CAFA Women’s Championship, which takes place from June 9 to June 18 in Dushanbe (Tajikistan). The Central Asian Football Association posted on Instagram.

The match ended with a score 3: 0.

The Kyrgyz team lost the first match with Uzbekistan with a score 1:3.

In total, five countries take part in CAFA 2021 tournament. In addition to the national team of Kyrgyzstan and the hosts, these are the teams of Iran, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.