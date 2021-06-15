13:11
USD 84.71
EUR 102.58
RUB 1.17
English

Women's national football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Tajikistan at CAFA U-20

The women’s national football team of Kyrgyzstan under 20 years old defeated the team of Tajikistan at CAFA Women’s Championship, which takes place from June 9 to June 18 in Dushanbe (Tajikistan). The Central Asian Football Association posted on Instagram.

The match ended with a score 3: 0.

The Kyrgyz team lost the first match with Uzbekistan with a score 1:3.

In total, five countries take part in CAFA 2021 tournament. In addition to the national team of Kyrgyzstan and the hosts, these are the teams of Iran, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/197694/
views: 123
Print
Related
Ulan Alymkanov appointed Director of Alai Football Club
National football team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Mongolia
Striker of Alga Tosin Aleriwa about football, plov and stupid people
National football team of Kyrgyzstan moves one line down in FIFA ranking
Documentary about best football player of Kyrgyzstan filmed in Kazakhstan
Premier League football players launch campaign against violence
National football team of Kyrgyzstan moves two lines down in FIFA ranking
Kyrgyzstan’s national football team draws tie with team from Nepal
Kyrgyzstan plays draw with Nepal at Three Nations Football Cup
Football player Aidana Otorbaeva wins special FIFPRO Hero award
Popular
COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation
Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek
Illegal activity of mining farm suppressed in Osh region Illegal activity of mining farm suppressed in Osh region
Every fourth resident of Kyrgyzstan is poor Every fourth resident of Kyrgyzstan is poor
15 June, Tuesday
13:08
514 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 111,343 in total 514 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrg...
13:03
Fuel truck overturns on Bishkek - Osh highway
12:56
COVID-19: Shopping centers in Bishkek ready to assist in vaccination
12:40
Lynx from Karakol Zoo dies of pneumonia
12:36
Torture in Kyrgyzstan: 10 percent of citizens faced abuse