COVID-19: Raiding activities stepped up in Bishkek

Raids have been stepped up in Bishkek to ensure compliance with sanitary standards in crowded places — shops, shopping centers, cafes and restaurants, in city markets. Vice Mayor of the capital Victoria Mozgacheva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the situation with coronavirus incidence in the capital is still quite difficult.

«We didn’t leave the red zone. In this regard, we carry out large explanatory work, urging citizens and business representatives to comply with the approved algorithms. When giving permission to public catering points for work, we set a requirement for occupancy of not more than 50 percent,» the Vice Mayor said.

Nobody lifted these restrictions. We understand that the economic component of the city cannot be hindered, people need to work, but the rules must be followed.

Victoria Mozgacheva

She reminded that wearing of masks in enclosed spaces (shopping centers, Internet clubs, public transport) is mandatory for everyone.

«Raids are being carried out, protocols are being drawn up. Fines are imposed for non-observance of norms by business structures (13,000 soms for a legal entity and 3,000 for an individual). Criminal liability follows repeated violations. Law enforcement agencies are dealing with it. We are handing over the materials only,» Victoria Mozgacheva said.
