Branch of Kazan Federal University could be opened in Bishkek

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov met with the rector of the Kazan Federal University (Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation) Ilshat Gafurov. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The parties discussed issues of cooperation in the field of education and science between Kyrgyzstan and Tatarstan, as well as the possibility of opening a branch of the Kazan Federal University in Bishkek.

It should be noted that Kazan Federal University has become one of the best in the world according to QS World University Rankings 2022. It took the 347th place.

«Kyrgyz-Tatarstan cooperation in the field of education and science has all the prerequisites for further development. I am convinced that opening of one of the leading educational institutions not only in the Republic of Tatarstan, but in the entire Russian Federation in the educational sector of our republic will give a positive impetus to the development of the local higher education system. We highly appreciate the long-term, consistent and fruitful cooperation in the field of education and science with the Russian Federation, including the Republic of Tatarstan,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

The parties expressed their readiness to step up cooperation in spread of the latest educational technologies, formation and implementation of new standards that determine the quality of training of specialists between the relevant higher educational institutions of the Kyrgyz Republic and KFU.

Ilshat Gafurov expressed hope that the planned opening of the branch of the university would strengthen and continue the development of Kyrgyz-Tatarstan cooperation in the field of education and science.

According to him, currently, the educational institution trains personnel in 87 specialties. He noted that the university was ready to start active work on the development of joint educational programs «2 + 2» and «3 + 1» with the country’s universities.

Ulukbek Maripov instructed the Ministry of Education and Science to prepare a roadmap for cooperation between the universities.

Government of the Russian Federation annually allocates quotas for education of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic in higher educational institutions of the Russian Federation. More than 15,000 Kyrgyzstanis study in them now, 6,567 of them — on a target quota at the expense of the budget.

At least 91 citizens of Kyrgyzstan study at Kazan Federal University in the 2020-2021 academic year.