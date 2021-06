Previously convicted citizen was detained with a large batch of hashish in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Officers of the State Service on Drug Control and the Tash-Kumyr Department of Internal Affairs detained a previously repeatedly convicted 29-year-old man with 10 briquettes of hashish of Afghan origin with a total weight 10 kilograms 55 grams on June 9.

A pre-trial investigation is underway, further operational and investigative measures are being taken to identify those involved in the crime.