European Union introduces single internal COVID certificate

The European Union will introduce a single internal COVID certificate from July 1. BBC reports.

This is not an obligatory, but a desirable instrument, with the help of which the EU hopes to save the summer tourist season and return freedom of movement to 450 million citizens of the 27 countries of the largest political union on the planet.

The digital COVID certificate will be a single document for all EU states certifying the fact of vaccination, negative PCR test or recent recovery from laboratory-confirmed COVID-19.

The head of the European Parliament committee Juan Fernando López Aguilar called the COVID certificate a symbol of the revival of Schengen. «Our message is to return to the Europeans the confidence and desire to try to live as before, to breathe deeply the air of freedom of movement that we cherish and miss so much,» he said.

It will look like a QR code in a free mobile application.