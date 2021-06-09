13:20
Local council deputy organizes drug trafficking channel in Kadamdzhai

Activity of an international organized crime drug trafficking group, which organized an international drug channel along the route Tajikistan — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan, was detected and suppressed. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The organizer of this criminal group, along with the Tajik drug dealers, is the deputy of the local council of Kadamdzhai district, who has established a channel for the sale and transfer of drugs from Tajikistan to the territory of Uzbekistan through Kyrgyzstan.

«In the course of a special operation carried out in Kadamdzhai, he was detained while trying to sell another batch of drugs for further transportation to the territory of Uzbekistan. During a search of the car and at the place of residence of the deputy and his brother, 37.5 kilograms of marijuana, 9 kilograms of raw opium, 4 kilograms of hashish, smooth-bore weapons (without permits), $232,000, 42,299,500 Uzbek sums and 106,000 soms were found and seized. The deputy was placed in the temporary detention center of the Batken Department of Internal Affairs,» the State Committee for National Security said.

A complex of operational-search measures is currently being carried out to identify the organizers of the drug trafficking channel from among the citizens of Tajikistan.
