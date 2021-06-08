12:47
Kyrgyzstani attacking taxi drivers in Tver city detained in Moscow

Citizen of Kyrgyzstan who attacked taxi drivers in Tver city (Russia) was detained at Sheremetyevo airport. Website of the Investigative Committee for Tver Oblast of Russia reports.

The man was reportedly put on the wanted list in 2016 for committing robberies.

In January 2016, the accused and his friends stopped a taxi driver and asked him to take them to Krivtsovo village, Kalinin district. They attacked the driver, beat him, stole belongings and money, and hijacked the car.

After this crime, the accused and his accomplices committed another one a few days later — they attacked another taxi driver.

The citizen of Kyrgyzstan escaped responsibility by leaving Russia.

The criminal case was sent to court.
