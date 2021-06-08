Farmers from Chui region hold rally in Bishkek

Farmers from Chui region of Kyrgyzstan hold a rally near the Government House in Bishkek.

About 50 people ask the authorities to solve the problem with irrigation water.

«Our fields in Novopokrovka village are suffering from drought. There has been no water for two months. I grow raspberries on my land, they almost dried up. We are only promised to solve the problems, but in fact nothing is done. Therefore, we came to the Government House in the hope that officials would hear us,» protesters say.

They also fear that their crops will die and it will be difficult to survive the winter.