Parliament approves Kairat Osmonaliev for post of Ambassador to Azerbaijan

Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the candidacy of Kairat Osmonaliev for the post of Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan. The decision was made at today’s meeting.

Kairat Osmonaliev promised to show the results of work and improve relations with Baku within a year.

Kairat Osmonaliev is 48 years old. In 2010-2016, he worked as vice-principal of the Diplomatic Academy under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He is a member of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan.

According to Deputy Foreign Minister Nuran Niyazaliev, Kairat Osmonaliev is fluent in English.

«To date, there are issues between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan on improving economic, political and other directions,» he said.
