COVID-19: Health Minister intends to launch vaccine production in Kyrgyzstan

Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev is working on the issue of launching production of a vaccine against coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. He told to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he has been planning to do it for a long time. «In October 2020, I met with the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation, but no one supported me. If the deputies supported me, we would be «bottling» the vaccine without any problems. One dose of Sputnik V costs us $ 10 now, if we made it ourselves, it would only cost $ 2-3,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

He noted that he did not abandon the idea. «I will achieve this, if the deputies don’t fire me,» he stressed.

It was reported that the Sputnik V vaccine would be produced in Uzbekistan. The issue of launching production in Kyrgyzstan, according to the Russian President Vladimir Putin, is still being discussed.