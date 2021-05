Governments of Russia and Uzbekistan have agreed to localize the production of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the republic. RIA Novosti reports with reference to the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko.

According to him, the Uzbek side has already selected a site for production of the vaccine.

Mikhail Murashko was on a visit to Uzbekistan, where he met with the President of the Republic Shavkat Mirziyoyev.