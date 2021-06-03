Kyrgyzstan asks EU to invest in projects in Batken region

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Aibek Dzhunushaliev met with the European Union Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian on the occasion of completion of his mission. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Aibek Dzhunushaliev noted that strengthening the comprehensive partnership with the European Union has been one of the main priorities of the country’s foreign policy. Kyrgyzstan is grateful to the EU for the support provided to the republic during the pandemic, as well as for the recent decision of Brussels to provide assistance to the Kyrgyz Republic in connection with the events at the state border.

«Work is underway to grant a special status to Batken region, where it is planned to provide tax, investment preferences. In this regard, we invite the countries of the European Union to invest in the projects in Batken region and the economy of Kyrgyzstan,» Aibek Dzhunushaliev said.

Peter Burian, in turn, expressed his readiness to continue cooperation in priority areas of partnership, including assistance in the development of local communities. He noted the important role of vaccination in overcoming the pandemic and the work carried out by the European Union on the COVAX initiative.

The parties discussed a range of topical issues of cooperation, including issues related to signing of a new agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union in 2021, as well as holding of the First Economic Forum European Union — Central Asia on November 6 of this year in Bishkek. The First Deputy Prime Minister proposed to create a secretariat of the forum in the capital to ensure continuous work and monitoring of the implementation of the agreements reached.