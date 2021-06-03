16:40
USD 84.48
EUR 102.91
RUB 1.15
English

Kyrgyzstan asks EU to invest in projects in Batken region

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Aibek Dzhunushaliev met with the European Union Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian on the occasion of completion of his mission. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Aibek Dzhunushaliev noted that strengthening the comprehensive partnership with the European Union has been one of the main priorities of the country’s foreign policy. Kyrgyzstan is grateful to the EU for the support provided to the republic during the pandemic, as well as for the recent decision of Brussels to provide assistance to the Kyrgyz Republic in connection with the events at the state border.

«Work is underway to grant a special status to Batken region, where it is planned to provide tax, investment preferences. In this regard, we invite the countries of the European Union to invest in the projects in Batken region and the economy of Kyrgyzstan,» Aibek Dzhunushaliev said.

Peter Burian, in turn, expressed his readiness to continue cooperation in priority areas of partnership, including assistance in the development of local communities. He noted the important role of vaccination in overcoming the pandemic and the work carried out by the European Union on the COVAX initiative.

The parties discussed a range of topical issues of cooperation, including issues related to signing of a new agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union in 2021, as well as holding of the First Economic Forum European Union — Central Asia on November 6 of this year in Bishkek. The First Deputy Prime Minister proposed to create a secretariat of the forum in the capital to ensure continuous work and monitoring of the implementation of the agreements reached.
link: https://24.kg/english/196301/
views: 110
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov receives EU Special Representative Peter Burian
Bishkek to host European Union - Central Asia Economic Forum
EU Special Representative Peter Burian arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Situation at border: EU makes statement
Referendum and local elections in Kyrgyzstan: EU statement
New project to develop green agriculture kicks off in Kyrgyzstan
Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings
European Union donates PCR test kits to Kyrgyzstan
Ravshan Sabirov and Peter Burian discuss Kyrgyzstan - EU cooperation
EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek
Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season
Striker of Alga Tosin Aleriwa about football, plov and stupid people Striker of Alga Tosin Aleriwa about football, plov and stupid people
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov detained Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov detained
3 June, Thursday
16:34
Presidential spokesman promises no censorship for the media Presidential spokesman promises no censorship for the...
16:22
Education Ministry approves Indira Kudaibergenova as rector of KSMA
16:17
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Minister of Education and Science
16:02
Kyrgyzstan asks EU to invest in projects in Batken region
15:44
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: His wife appeals to President Sadyr Japarov