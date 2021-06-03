13:32
Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards of use of cash registers from July 1

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reminds that cash register machines will be used according to new standards from July 1.

Use of cash registers will become mandatory for subjects previously exempted from their use. These are entities operating on the basis of a voluntary license on the territory of Bishkek and Osh cities and engaged in:

  • Sale of goods, provision of services or performance of work in retail outlets with an area of ​​up to 10 square meters located in shopping centers and houses;
  • Provision of services in public catering outlets using temporary points (pavilions, yurts, sheds, other temporary structures);
  • Sale of goods in pavilions, containers, other temporary structures with a sales area of ​​up to 20 square meters.

In addition, those who work on the basis of a voluntary license and engaged in:

  • Sale of goods at stationary trade outlets with a trading area of ​​more than 200 square meters;
  • Sale of medicines in pharmacies;
  • Providing catering services with more than 200 seats and an area of ​​over 300 square meters;
  • Providing medical services in stationary premises;
  • Providing medical laboratory services

will be required to use cash register machines that meet the new technical requirements.

In cases of use of cash registers that do not meet the new standards, registration of such devices will be canceled, and the entities themselves will be fined.
link: https://24.kg/english/196250/
